QANplatform (QANX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $26.03 Million

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $26.03 million and $194,830.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QANplatform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QANplatform has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004053 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00134416 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032883 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00082048 BTC.
QANplatform Profile
QANplatform (CRYPTO:QANX) is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,120,951,307 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform.
QANplatform Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for QANplatform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QANplatform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.