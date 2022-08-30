Qbao Reaches One Day Volume of $25,949.00 (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Qbao has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $165,378.73 and $25,949.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

