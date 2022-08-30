Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,273 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.55. The company had a trading volume of 247,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $205.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

