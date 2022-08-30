Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 659 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. CrossAmerica Partners comprises approximately 1.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAPL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. 316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,718. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $800.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.81.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. Analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 203.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

