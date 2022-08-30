Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,533,000 after buying an additional 496,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

OXY stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,411,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.36.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

