Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Price Performance

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,761,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,213. The stock has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 296.39, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

