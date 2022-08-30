Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.99. 37,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,096. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $203.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $517.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.64.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

