Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 688,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,789,088. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.