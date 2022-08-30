Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,496,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 68,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. 356,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,963,821. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.