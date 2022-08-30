Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 41.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.47. 26,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,262. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.