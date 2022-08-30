Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,738 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

LUMN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 226,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519,850. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.