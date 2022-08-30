Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $11.55 million and approximately $20,587.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.15 or 0.07727631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00026709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00163312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00267950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00755929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00574783 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001052 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,535,493 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.