QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $226,100.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,950.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00.

Shares of QS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,728,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,293. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 6.78. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). QuantumScape’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in QuantumScape by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after buying an additional 104,607 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

