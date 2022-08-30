QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $226,100.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,950.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00.

QuantumScape Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of QS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,728,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,293. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 6.78. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). QuantumScape’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,556,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in QuantumScape by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,890,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after buying an additional 104,607 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

