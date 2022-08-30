Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Update

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,111,400 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,222.8 days.

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of QBCRF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QBCRF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bankshares raised shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

