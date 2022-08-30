Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of QUTIF stock remained flat at $0.76 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

