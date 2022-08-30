QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Up 30.5% in August

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the July 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 1.7 %

QuidelOrtho stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.76. 9,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,288. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.78. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on QDEL shares. StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

