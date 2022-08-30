Quiztok 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $62,653.00 (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $62,653.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,869,193,661 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

