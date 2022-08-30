RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $28.01

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.01, but opened at $29.05. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 497 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 500,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after buying an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 102,170 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

