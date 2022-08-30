Receive Access Ecosystem Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,103.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00005803 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $7.08 million and $12,103.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00478991 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.13 or 0.01877200 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001856 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000710 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00237996 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
