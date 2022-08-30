Receive Access Ecosystem Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,103.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00005803 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $7.08 million and $12,103.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Receive Access Ecosystem alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00478991 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.13 or 0.01877200 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00237996 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.