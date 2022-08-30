Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE):

8/29/2022 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/11/2022 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $41.00 to $50.00.

8/9/2022 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2022 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2022 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/11/2022 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. 3,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,232. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.