Relite Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded 95.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. Relite Finance has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded 100% lower against the US dollar. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00833281 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Relite Finance Coin Profile
Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.
Relite Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Relite Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relite Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.