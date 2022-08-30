Renaissance Capital LLC Buys 13,087 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452,581 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,265 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at $57,987,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,814 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 9,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $101.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.53 million. DLocal had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Profile

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Further Reading

