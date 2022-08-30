Renaissance Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 429.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,719 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,593,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,192,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,303 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,737,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,660,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,606 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 4.5 %

YMM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 152,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,719. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $19.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on YMM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

