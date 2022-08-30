Renaissance Capital LLC Has $500,000 Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REYN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.4 %

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

