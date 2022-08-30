Renaissance Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up approximately 3.8% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.56. 116,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,684,387. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.24.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. UBS Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 809,103 shares of company stock worth $86,567,631. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

