Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 13,766 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for about 2.3% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in DoorDash by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,662 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DASH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,215. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

