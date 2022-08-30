Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 7,942 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.96. 28,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,608. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $191.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

