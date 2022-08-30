Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 9,338 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 325.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 860,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 211,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,812. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

