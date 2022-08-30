Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 9,738 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,456 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.64. 15,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,662. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $54.14.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,358,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 157,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $4,730,746.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,189,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,887,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,509,640 shares in the company, valued at $828,358,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,198,523 shares of company stock valued at $205,484,525. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

