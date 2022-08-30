Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Update

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,700 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 586,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,157.0 days.

Resolute Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGGF remained flat at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

