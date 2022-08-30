Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Update

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,700 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 586,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,157.0 days.
Resolute Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGGF remained flat at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.35.
About Resolute Mining
