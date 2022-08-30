Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $13.70 million and approximately $17,845.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,440.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00134908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00083725 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi.

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.