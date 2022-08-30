Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.20 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. 14,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,290. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

REYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

