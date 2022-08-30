Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Up to $22.02

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.02, but opened at $22.75. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 1,805 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.52.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,941 shares of company stock worth $376,347 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,502,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 128,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

