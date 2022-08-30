Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ RMBI opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $165.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.77.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.15%.
About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.
