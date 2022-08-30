Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ RMBI opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $165.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Rating ) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.35% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.