RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $254,276.35 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RingCentral Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in RingCentral by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in RingCentral by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

