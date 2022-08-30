Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in August

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTNTF traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.30. 939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.59. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $94.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

