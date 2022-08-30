ROAD (ROAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50,200.35

ROAD (ROAD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $50,200.35 and $27,348.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROAD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ROAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

