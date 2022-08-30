Robert B. Lewis Sells 3,918 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Silgan Trading Down 1.1 %

SLGN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. 444,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Silgan by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Silgan by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Silgan by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Silgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silgan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

