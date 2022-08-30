Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,561 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma comprises approximately 1.7% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,093,000 after buying an additional 484,754 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $4,156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 920,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,268,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,894,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,457 shares of company stock worth $12,738,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,212. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 98.70%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

