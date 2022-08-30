RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $7.94. RPC shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 16,477 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RPC Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86.

RPC Cuts Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.34 million. RPC had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPC

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $4,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,540,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,855,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,204,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,160,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,773.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $4,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,540,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,855,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,754,886 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,572,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after buying an additional 294,681 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RPC by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,789,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,399,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after buying an additional 255,284 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RPC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 449,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in RPC by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708,058 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

