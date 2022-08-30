RR Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

RR Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,469,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises about 15.7% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $91,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after buying an additional 3,403,732 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after buying an additional 4,108,420 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,309,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,581,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,134 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of ET traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. 564,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,373,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

