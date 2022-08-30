RR Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

RR Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 441,000 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises 8.5% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Targa Resources worth $49,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Targa Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 38,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,274. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.09%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

