RR Advisors LLC Invests $569,000 in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. United States Brent Oil Fund makes up about 0.1% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of United States Brent Oil Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 221.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. 25,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,315. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $36.84.

