Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 17,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 242,322 shares.The stock last traded at $31.27 and had previously closed at $32.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYI. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Down 6.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.73. Ryerson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 95.50%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ryerson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ryerson by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 289,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 330,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 243,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.