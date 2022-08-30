S.A. Mason LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,829,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.90. 57,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $51.22.

