S.A. Mason LLC Lowers Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,248,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $10,162,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,584. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,789 shares of company stock worth $8,704,748. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

