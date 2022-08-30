S.A. Mason LLC Sells 333 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CDK Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK remained flat at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,769. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

