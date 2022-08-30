S.A. Mason LLC Sells 99 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.03. The stock had a trading volume of 106,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.58 and its 200 day moving average is $242.21. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

