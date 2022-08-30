S.A. Mason LLC Takes $39,000 Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 50.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 62.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,910. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.23.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

