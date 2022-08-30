S.A. Mason LLC Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,891,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,467,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

